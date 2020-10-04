Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $64.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.71 million to $70.65 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $68.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $273.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.65 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.