AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE:ACY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.61. AeroCentury shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 102.72% and a negative return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NYSE:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.