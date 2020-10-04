Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

