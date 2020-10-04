Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

