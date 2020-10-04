Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.26. Vigil Health Solutions shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 million during the quarter.

About Vigil Health Solutions (CVE:VGL)

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

