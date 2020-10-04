Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Camino Minerals Corp (CVE:COR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Camino Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 7,480 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Camino Minerals Company Profile (CVE:COR)

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru, Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Cuzco, Peru; and the Los Chapitos property that consists of 19 claims covering an area of 7,719 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for Camino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report