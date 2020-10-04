Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.61. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

