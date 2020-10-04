Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) rose 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 262,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 156,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.