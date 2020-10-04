Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) rose 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 262,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 156,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report