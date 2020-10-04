Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.20 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 246337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.56 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,570 shares of company stock worth $71,560,230. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 194.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Square by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 279,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Square by 27.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

