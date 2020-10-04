Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.05

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 31217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 6,770.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
