Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.05

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 31217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 6,770.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

