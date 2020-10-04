Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of PACB opened at $11.71 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Vigil Health Solutions Shares Gap Down to $0.30
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Camino Minerals Shares Gap Down to $0.15
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Great Elm Capital Group Shares Gap Up to $2.32
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Cypress Development Stock Price Up 11.3%
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20
Square Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report