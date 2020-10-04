Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of PACB opened at $11.71 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

