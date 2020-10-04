United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $396,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 156.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

