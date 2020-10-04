DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.70.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total value of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,818 shares of company stock valued at $23,915,308 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

