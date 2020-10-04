Robert W. Baird Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Neutral

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
