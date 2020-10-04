Robert W. Baird Downgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Neutral

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

