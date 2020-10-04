Barclays Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of SJR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

