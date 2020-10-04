Barclays Initiates Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.
Shares of SJR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
