TELUS (NYSE:TU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
NYSE:TU opened at $17.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TELUS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
