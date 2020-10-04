TELUS (NYSE:TU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $17.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TELUS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

