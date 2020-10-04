Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on OEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $818.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 601,251 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 676,931 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $14,034,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $7,348,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.