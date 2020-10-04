Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

