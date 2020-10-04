Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news impact score of -4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ score:

DAL stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

