Panmure Gordon Downgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to Sell

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

