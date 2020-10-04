Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.