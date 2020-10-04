Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

