BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to “Outperform”

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. Lundin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

