Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RUPRF stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

