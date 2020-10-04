Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RUPRF stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.