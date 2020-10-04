PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 373.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 26.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 33,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

