Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $38.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE FUN opened at $28.38 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $4,607,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

