Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

MBIO stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

