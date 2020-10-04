Morgan Stanley Upgrades IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to “Overweight”

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IMI PLC/S stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.36. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

