CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at VTB Capital

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTGLY opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

