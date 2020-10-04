WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

WIMHY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

