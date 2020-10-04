Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 168716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXP shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

