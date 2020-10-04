Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.58

Los Andes Copper Ltd (CVE:LA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 24500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million and a PE ratio of -95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

