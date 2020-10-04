Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 80700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.63.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

