Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.23

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 1994370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 29.01 and a quick ratio of 29.00.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.