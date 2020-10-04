Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 6700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.95.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.