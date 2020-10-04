Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.94

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 79341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

About Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

