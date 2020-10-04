Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 8.3%

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 111,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 37,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

