Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) were down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,982,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,491% from the average daily volume of 76,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

