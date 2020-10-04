M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.24

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 5821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
Several research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
