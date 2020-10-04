M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.24

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 5821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,363,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,355,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

