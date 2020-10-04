S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.69. S Split shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.19. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

About S Split (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

