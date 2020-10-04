Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.13

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 39035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.94.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

