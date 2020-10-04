Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Oct 4th, 2020

Pistol Bay Mining Inc (CVE:PST) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 83,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 598,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.50.

About Pistol Bay Mining (CVE:PST)

Pistol Bay Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, uranium, and other base metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the 100% optioned properties in Confederation Lake volcanogenic massive sulphide greenstone belt, including Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone; Dixie 17, 18, 19, 20, and 3; Fredart and Copperlode; Ben Lake, Joy, and Caravelle; and Lucky 7/Moth claims located in Ontario.

