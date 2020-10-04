East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. East Africa Metals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,320 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

