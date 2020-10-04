Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Stock Price Up 50%

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM)’s stock price rose 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 88,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 103,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

