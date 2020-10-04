Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price rose 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 426,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 153,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a graphite mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Touchstone Exploration Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40
Touchstone Exploration Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40
Los Andes Copper Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.58
Los Andes Copper Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.58
Timberline Resources Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35
Timberline Resources Sets New 52-Week High at $0.35
Neo Lithium Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.23
Neo Lithium Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.23
Mosaic Capital Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60
Mosaic Capital Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60
Financial 15 Split Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.94
Financial 15 Split Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.94


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report