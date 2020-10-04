Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price rose 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 426,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 153,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a graphite mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

