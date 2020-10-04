VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 15.8%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) shares rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,211,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,985,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada, the Unites States, and China. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

