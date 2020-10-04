Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.12

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 56278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,449 shares of company stock valued at $330,610. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
