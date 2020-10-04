Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.12

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.12 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 56278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,449 shares of company stock valued at $330,610. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.