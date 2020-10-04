Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.01

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 10461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,278. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

