Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.01

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 10461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,278. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
