Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.34

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 789216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,454.45.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

