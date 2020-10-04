Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.30

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

